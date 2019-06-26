Turkish International Topal Leaves Fenerbahce

Turkish International footballer Mehmet Topal has left Fenerbahce on Wednesday at the age of 33.
Mehmet Topal terminated his contract with Fenerbahce with mutual agreement, the club announced in a statement.
The midfielder -- whose contract with Fenerbahce was until June 2020 -- is currently without club.
Topal joined Fenerbahce in July 2012 after a two-year spell with Valencia.
In a statement shared with social media, Topal reflected on his career and gratitude to Fenerbahce club and its fans.
"I will always cherish the striped uniform that I sweated for seven years, which I won championships, titles with," he said.
He scored 3 goals in 36 matches last season for Fenerbahce, accumulating a total of 24 goals in 298 matches throughout the seven years with the club.
Before Fenerbahce, he also played in La Liga for Valencia and Turkey's Galatasaray in his career.
