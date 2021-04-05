Turkish Midfielder Kokcu Contracts COVID-19

Turkish midfielder Orkuk Kokcu has tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed on social media Sunday.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Hopefully, I'm back on the pitch soon," Kokcu said on Twitter.

The 20-year-old scored 10 goals and 12 assists in 71 games for Dutch football club Feyenoord. He has made three appearances for Turkey.

Other Turkish players representing the national side who were recently infected with the disease include Yusuf Yazici, Kenan Karaman, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Zeki Celik, and Caglar Soyuncu.