Turkish Minister Attends Sports Festival in Germany

Turkey’s youth and sports minister attended the European Sports and Culture Festival (ASKFEST), which kicked off Friday in Germany’s northwestern city of Hamm.

Speaking at the festival’s opening ceremony, Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu spoke of the "unifying power” of sports.

"Sports are one of the best tools of brotherhood, peace, love, respect and empathy,” Kasapoglu said.

“Sports unify. Sports transform, and sports prevent malignancy. Sportsmen show an example of brotherhood in the field.”

The three-day festival, carrying the theme "Do Sports Together! Have Fun Together! Live Together!" aims to strengthen cultural ties between Germany and Turkey.

As part of the festival, there are team and individual sports competitions, games for children and adults and cultural events.

Competitions in football and basketball, athletics, bowling, cycling, skateboarding and table tennis will also be held.

In addition, competitions in traditional Turkish sports such as archery and oil wrestling will be organized.

The attendees can also sample Turkish and German cuisine and enjoy concerts.

The event, which is free of charge for Turkish and German nationals, will end Sunday.