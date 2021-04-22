Turkish Referee Cuneyt Cakir to Officiate at EURO 2020

Turkish football referee Cuneyt Cakir will officiate at the UEFA EURO 2020, the European football's governing body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, UEFA announced the EURO 2020 referees list as the Referees’ Committee appointed 18 referees including 44-year-old Cakir.

Cakir, a veteran, was previously assigned for the UEFA EURO 2012 and EURO 2016 tournaments.

He has been regularly assigned for the UEFA Champions League matches since 2010.

Cakir was the referee of the 2015 Champions League final between Juventus and Barcelona as Barca secured the top-tier trophy, beating Juventus 3-1 in Berlin.

The other EURO 2020 referees are:

Felix Brych (Germany), Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain), Andreas Ekberg (Sweden), Orel Grinfeeld (Israel), Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania), Sergei Karasev (Russia), Istvan Kovacs (Romania), Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands), Danny Makkelie (Netherlands), Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz (Spain), Michael Oliver (England), Daniele Orsato (Italy), Artur Manuel Ribeiro Soares Dias (Portugal), Daniel Siebert (Germany), Anthony Taylor (England), Clement Turpin (France), and Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

These 18 referees will officiate at 51 matches during the EURO 2020.

The EURO 2020 was previously moved to 2021 for health reasons, so that the European football contest will be held from June 11 to July 11.

The tournament's opening match will be between Turkey and Italy on June 11 in Rome's Olympic Stadium.

Twelve cities, Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and Saint Petersburg, will host the EURO 2020.

The semifinals and final will be held in London's Wembley Stadium.

Portugal are the defending champions, winning the EURO 2016 hosted by France.