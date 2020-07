The 2020-2021 Turkish Super Lig season will start on Sept. 11 and end on May 16.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) said that the Super Lig clubs will be able sign up a maximum of 14 foreign players, of which only eight will take part on the pitch.

Also, the Turkish Cup final between Aytemiz Alanyaspor - Trabzonspor will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on July 29, the TFF added.