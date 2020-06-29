Two Summer Training Camps for UAE Jiu-Jitsu Stars

The UAE's leading male fighters will get a chance to stake their claim for a place in the national jiu-jitsu team during two training camps organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), the governing body for the sport in the emirates, in partnership with International Vision Investment Group (IVI) in July and August.

In line with its mission to grow the sport, the UAEJJF has also extended the invite to male jiu-jitsu players over the age of 14 from all UAE clubs, regardless of level of technical skill and experience, presenting the perfect opportunity for those looking to continue developing on their jiu-jitsu journey to train alongside the best.

The UAEJJF has put in place a series of stringent safety protocols to safeguard the health and wellness of all participants and coaching staff during the camps in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

Each participant will undergo a Covid-19 test on arrival at the camp, at the Armed Forces Club and Hotel in Abu Dhabi and will isolate until they receive their results.

With a packed schedule of competitive international jiu-jitsu planned for the last quarter of 2020, including the prestigious Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, the camps are an opportunity for fighters to catch the eye of the coaching staff and bag a coveted spot to represent their country, or for players to improve their technical skills.

"The UAE has a steadily growing number of gifted young fighters, and the goal of these two training camps is to ease back fighters into action. We are trying to ensure that fighters from all nationalities across jiu-jitsu clubs get the chance to train under our renowned coaches and push their case, whether for a place in the national team to represent the UAE in international competition, or to improve their skills on the mat," said Mubarak Al Menhali, technical director UAEJJF.

"We had a really encouraging response to the first closed training camp in May, with both fighters and the coaching team appreciating the chance to get back on to the mat after a break and work on improving themselves technically and physically. These next two training camps are an extension of that preparation as the jiu-jitsu community looks to return to competitive action," he added.

The two training camps (July 5-25 and August 2-22) will be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed Sports City.

In May 2020, the UAEJJF became the first sporting body in the Middle East to restart activity following the Covid-19 pandemic through a special closed training camp that saw more than 60 elite jiu-jitsu fighters take to the mats.

The camp also saw two competitions - Refresher Jiu-Jitsu Championship and Jiu-Jitsu Champions Challenge -- that provided the fighters with valuable match practice.