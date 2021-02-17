Two World Cup 2022 Venues in Contention for Stadium of the Year Awards

Two of Qatar’s newest stadiums –Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City – have been nominated for the 2020 Stadium of the Year award.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup venues are among 20 candidates to be named Stadium of the Year 2020 through a global vote conducted by one of the world’s leading football stadiums Polish website StadiumDB.com.

The Popular Vote will allow people to rate 5 of their favourite sports stadiums on a scale of 5 to 1. A separate title will be given to Stadium of the Year that will be determined by a jury of architectural experts, who will cast votes independently of the Popular Vote.

The other stadiums from around the world nominated for the award include Allegiant Stadium (US), Batumi Stadium (Georgia), Bloomfield Stadium (Israel), Brentford Community Stadium (UK), Çorum Sehir Stadyumu (Turkey), Estadio Tierra de Campeones (Chile), Gürsel Aksel Stadyumu (Turkey), Inter Miami CF Stadium (US), Kanseki Stadium Tochigi (Japan), Lynn Family Stadium (US), Queensland Country Bank Stadium (Australia), Sanga Stadium by KYOCERA (Japan), SoFi Stadium (US), Stade de la Tuilière (Switzerland), Stade National de la Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Stadionul Francisc von Neuman (Romania), Sultan Ibrahim Stadium (Malaysia) and Xi’an OSC Stadium (China).

Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium made its debut on December 18 with the 2020 Amir Cup final, while the Education City Stadium opened its doors in June 2020. Both stadiums, as well as other Qatar 2022 venues, were built with focus on sustainability.