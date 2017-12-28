Two Zamalek Players to Join Ahly in Atletico Madrid Friendly
Atletico Madrid team
Ahly have invited two Zamalek players to participate in their upcoming friendly against Spanish side Atletico Madrid, Ahly manager Sherine Shams revealed on Thursday.
The Cairo giants are to take on Atletico Madrid under the slogan "Peace Against Terrorism" at Alexandria's Borg El-Arab stadium on Saturday.
According to Shams, Zamalek will reveal the names of their two representatives ahead of the match.
Ahly have also invited Ismaily playmaker Hosni Abde-Rabou to play against Atletico, who will arrive in Egypt with their full squad.
The Rojiblancos visited Egypt in November 2011 when they beat Zamalek 4-1 in a friendly as part of the latter club's centennial celebrations.
