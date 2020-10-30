Tyson Vows to Keep Fighting after Roy Jones Match

The 54-year old former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has vowed to keep fighting after his much-touted comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr. which is scheduled for Nov. 28 in Los Angeles.

Save for a single exhibition in 2006, Tyson has not competed in a boxing match since his knockout loss to Kevin McBride in 2005.

Tyson said during a press conference this week that he planned to keep fighting after his fight with Roy Jones Jr. later this month.

Tyson plans future matches as part of his newly formed sporting events company: Legends Only League and hinted at future opponents during a press conference organized by Triller to promote the event on Thursday.

"I'm going to go as long as the league is working," Tyson said. "I'm going to do this, and I'm going to help a lot of people, and my legacy is going to be that I gave a lot more than I took."

Tyson, who looks in excellent shape on videos released on social media in recent months, vows that he is more focused than ever on the sport. The proceeds of which will go to charity Tyson said.

Though no formal boxing title is on the line, the winner of the match will be given a special belt by the World Boxing Council in recognition of the accomplishment.

The Nov. 28 event will feature a mixture of both exhibitions and regular boxing matches. Of the latter, the most prominent will feature Gambian-Swedish light heavyweight champion, Badou Jack.

The fight was initially scheduled for Sept. 21 in Carson, California. In addition to a new date, the fight now has a new venue, the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Fans will have the option to watch the fight globally via the streaming service Triller, or through traditional methods. Currently, there are no plans to allow fans to attend the event due to the coronavirus.

Indeed, even as Tyson spoke from his home during the press conference, he wore a preventative facemask.

Other precautions are being taken due to the age of the two fighters in the main event. Tyson’s opponent the 51- year old Roy Jones Jr., last fought in 2018. The fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds rather than the more traditional three-minute rounds.

"I'm sure they had their reasons, but the women fight two minutes," Tyson said. "But this is bigger than me, it's not all about me, so who am I to talk. I'm just happy that we're doing it."