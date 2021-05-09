UAE’s Arabian Gulf League Set for Dramatic Conclusion on Tuesday

The UAE Pro League has announced that the final round of matches of the 2020-21 Arabian Gulf League season will kick off at 10 p.m. local time on Tuesday, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 25th and penultimate round left Al-Jazira, 2-0 victors over Al-Ain, leading the GAL table by only one point from Bani Yas, which had run out comfortable 5-0 winners at Al-Dhafra.

On Tuesday, the 26th round sees Al-Jazira welcome 10th-placed Khorfakkan to Abu Dhabi, while Bani Yas will host Al-Wahda in eighth.

The UAE Pro League also confirmed that the trophy presentation ceremony will be held at the winner’s home stadium.

The decision to play all matches at the same time was taken to ensure that no club gains any advantage over its rivals, whether in the fight for the title, AFC Champions League places or against relegation.