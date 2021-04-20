UAE Cabinet Approves Formation of ‘Sports Coordination Council’

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the formation of the "Sports Coordination Council" and the reshuffling of the boards of several federal councils, under the framework of advancing the work of the Federal Government.

The council - chaired by Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the General Authority of Sports - aims to promote strategic coordination and integration between all sports councils, establishments and executive councils around the country.

The council will be responsible for implementing systems, regulations, policies, legislation and initiatives aimed at advancing the country’s sports sector, as well as for monitoring related challenges.

The council’s members will include representatives of relevant government authorities, most notably the ministries of interior, education, health and prevention, foreign affairs and international cooperation, and culture and youth, as well as of the National Olympic Committee and various sports councils and executive councils.

The cabinet also approved the reshuffling of the Board of Directors of UAE University (UAEU), headed by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Supreme President of UAEU, for three years. The board’s members will comprise several representatives of various authorities, and officials.

The reshuffles also cover the board of the National Institute for Health Specialties, which is chaired by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and will include representatives of government and national health authorities, lasting for a term of three years.

The cabinet then approved the reshuffling of the Higher Education and Scientific Research Coordination Council, headed by Al Hammadi, for two years. The council is responsible for discussing topics and resolutions related to the academic, financial and administrative work of federal higher education establishments, and its members include heads and directors of these establishments and various other officials.