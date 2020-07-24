UAE Confirmed as Host Nation for This Year’s IPL

The Indian Cricket Board has announced that the UAE will host this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). It is scheduled to run in Dubai from September 26 to November 7.

The 2020 edition of the league, which was first scheduled to take place in March, was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. And with India experiencing a nationwide surge in infections, the organizers had been looking for other venues to host the event.

IPL governing council Chairman Brijesh Patel was quoted as saying: “The clincher for us was that the UAE has a great infrastructure – from the venues to the practice facilities. There is a wide selection of hotels and most importantly, they know our expectations as they have hosted the event once in 2014.”

The IPL is one of the largest cricketing events and one of the biggest sporting events with a TV audience of billions.