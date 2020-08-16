UAE Cricketers Pay Tribute to Indian Icon Dhoni

For a man who emerged from the cricketing backwaters of Ranchi, MS Dhoni galloped into the upper echelons of the sport before leaving international cricket to a standing ovation from his myriad admirers.

Three of those admirers play international cricket for the UAE national team.

Ahmed Raza, the UAE captain, Chirag Suri, the national team's opening batsman and wicketkeeper-batsman Vriitya Aravind doffed their hats to Dhoni, the iconic Indian player who is the only captain to have won three ICC trophies.

"Dhoni was one of the finest thinkers of the game. Never seen someone backing a bowler the way he did with his bowlers while playing for India and the Chennai Super Kings. His calm and composed decision making was his greatest weapon as a leader," Raza, the UAE captain, told Khaleej Times.

The man who enthralled fans with flowing locks and uninhibited shotmaking at the early stage of his career, Dhoni was also among the greatest match-winners the game has ever seen, having shown ice-cool temperament in many a cliffhanger.

"He was the greatest finisher," Raza said. "He was also lightening quick behind the stumps and a humble man. These were his biggest traits. His captaincy and his trophy cabinet overshadowed his keeping and batting abilities which weren't far behind the best in his era."

Meanwhile, Suri, who represented the Gujarat Lions in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) still remembers the day he met Dhoni.

"I remember meeting Dhoni after a game in the IPL. Everyone was sweating and this guy, there was not even a drop of sweat. He was so calm and cool. He played a big innings, but he was still kind enough to stand with me and talk to me about the game. He is such a modest guy. He was such a lovely person to interact with. It was a privilege to meet him," Suri told Khaleej Times.

Dhoni handled the pressure of leading a cricket-obsessed country like India remarkably well, according to Suri.

"He has left a great legacy behind. He has set a standard that is going to remain in international cricket for a long time. It's going to be very difficult to compete with someone like him or compare someone with him, especially because he made India win two World Cups. It's unheard of," Suri said.

"I mean to lead a country like India with that kind of pressure and expectations and to deliver with a young team in South Africa in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and then in the 2011 World Cup at home, it's simply amazing. I think his legacy will remain for years."

And the timing of his retirement was perfect, Suri says,

"I think since the T20 World Cup has been pushed back, he probably thought this was the best time to give other people an opportunity," he said.

"He wants to create the opportunity for the youngsters. It's never easy to pack up and stop playing the game we love so much, but this is a good decision because he is trying to get a youngster involved. This will give India an opportunity to groom a young wicketkeeper-batsman. So my salute to him, actually. The game is going to miss him."

And Aravind, the 18-year-old UAE national team wicketkeeper-batsman whose brilliant strokeplay impressed new coach Robin Singh recently at the Emirates D10 tournament, wants to play a long innings like Dhoni.

"I would like to have a long career like him. He has been there in the game for 16 years. I would like to win games for my team like he did for his. Hopefully I can replicate what he did," the rising youngster told Khaleej Times.

"He was one of the best keepers cricket has ever seen. I don't think anyone was as quick as him when it comes to stumpings and keeping. He was always one step ahead of everyone."