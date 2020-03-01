UAE to Host AFC Emergency Meeting on Coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates Football Association (UAEFA), will host an emergency meeting of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on March 7.

Representatives of Member Associations (MAs), and its Leagues West regions will convene in the UAE as the AFC continues to manage the worldwide impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement on Thursday, the AFC said it will call further emergency meetings with the representatives of MAs and its Leagues from both the East and West regions next week to discuss the ongoing effect of the coronavirus epidemic on football in Asia, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

"These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions while being in constant contact with our Member Associations, Leagues and Clubs," Windsor John, AFC General Secretary, said.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from all our stakeholders, including our Commercial and Broadcast partners and agencies, as we try to protect the safety and well-being of all our players, officials and spectators while also ensuring the integrity of the competitions."

The AFC has also been working with FIFA to assess the potential impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers matches scheduled to take place in March.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, several AFC Champions League matches will be postponed to later dates including the first leg between Korea and China which is now scheduled for April 9, with the return leg on April 14.