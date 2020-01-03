UAE National Golf Team Shine at GCC Championship

It was a great way to ring in the New Year as the UAE national golf teams won 12 medals at the 2019 GCC Golf Championship in Oman. The UAE won three gold medals, four silver medals, and five bronze medals in the team and individual categories

In the men's division, the UAE team finished third, winning the bronze medal. Ahmad Skaik captured the bronze medal in the individual category. Skaik shot rounds of 74-77-73-69 for a championship total of 293, one shot behind the overall winner. Skaik's final round (69 - 3 under par) was one of the lowest rounds on the final day providing the UAE team the comeback they needed to reach the podium, according to a press release.

Last year's individual silver medalist Khalid Yousuf finished ninth, shooting a tournament total of 301 for another Top 10 finish to add to his resume. Abdulla Al Qubaisi had a consistent weekend placing 10th overall with a final score of 308. Playing in his first international event for the UAE, Hassan Al Musharrekh finished with a tournament score of 326, just inside the top 20. Bahrain finished with the team gold and Saudi Arabia finished with the silver.

The UAE Ladies Team dominated the field as they claimed the Gold Team Medal by 53 shots. Reema Al Heloo was the overall champion in the Ladies Division with rounds of 80-86-87 for a championship total of 253. Collecting the bronze medal was Alia Al Emadi and coming in fourth place was Hamda Al Suwaidi.

In the junior 18 & under division, the UAE team won the silver medal.

Leading the way and winning the bronze medal in the individual category for the UAE Junior 18 & under team was Rashid Al Emadi. Rashid has had a busy month as he played in the men's Pan Arab Championship in Morocco before competing in the GCC Golf Championship in the 18 & under team event.

Rashid shot rounds of 89-80-73 for a championship total of 252.

Gold was won in the junior 15 & under division by team UAE. After finishing tied with Oman, the UAE had the lowest third round score which gave them the gold medal. Obaid Al Heloo had rounds of 77-83 but his final round of 74 was the lowest for the day and sent the UAE to the top. Obaid finished with a score of 234 over three rounds while collecting the silver medal in the individual category.

The UAE 13 & under team then won the silver medal. The Al Jassmey brothers led the way as they both finished with the same score of 181. Rashid finished in second place with the lower final round score and Sultan finished in third place for the individual category. Mohammad Skaik was not too far behind just trailing by two strokes and finishing in fifth place with a total score of 183.

"The course was really in top conditions with fast greens and perfect fairways. The men's team had a very strong comeback and a great final round from Ahmad Skaik after a tough start," said Samir Wallani, the UAE national team coach.