UAE Pro League Announces Schedule for Remaining Arabian Gulf League Fixtures

The UAE Pro League has decided to reschedule the three final matchweeks of the Arabian Gulf League.

According to the new schedule, matchweek 23 will be held as previously announced on 2nd and 3rd April, while matchweek 24 will be held on 3rd May, followed by matchweek 25 on 7th May and the Arabian Gulf League season shall end with matchweek 26 on 11th May.

Based on the league standings and in order to ensure sporting fairness between all teams in the title race and relegation battle, the UAE Pro League will later decide whether matches will be held on the same day or over two days in each of the three final matchweeks.

The changes came following the announcement of the AFC Champions League schedule by the Asian Football Confederation and the amendment of the preliminary stage matches of the UAE teams. The changes were introduced in compliance with the teams’ demands and in line with the UAE Pro League’s initiatives at the start of the season which focused on providing support to teams in their continental participations.

In addition, the Arabian Gulf Cup final between Shabab Al Ahli and Al Nasr, which was initially scheduled for 6th April, will be held on 9th April and will kick off at 19.05 at Sharjah Stadium.

The decisions were made after agreeing with the TV broadcast rights holders and following the technical committee’s meeting, which was held on Monday, 22nd March via video conferencing. It was headed by UAE Pro League board member and technical committee chairman Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAE Pro League board member and technical committee vice chairman Tariq Ali Al Shabibi as well as the rest of the technical committee’s members.