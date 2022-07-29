UAE Pro League Awards Ceremony to Be Held on August 27

The UAE Pro League (UAEPL) announced that the 2021-2022 season awards ceremony will be held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi on 27th August, as the best in 15 categories will be honoured during the ceremony.

The event will see the participation of football lovers by voting on a number of categories, clubs' representatives (team captain and head coach), media, and fans.

The UAE Pro League announced that the nominees' list will be revealed soon, and voting will be open starting from 5th August and will last for five days, after which the final shortlist of nominees will be revealed.

Voting will be allowed at the UAEPL's various platforms, including the official website, and mobile apps.

The winners will then be announced during the ceremony, which was held for the first time in the 2012-2013 season. The awards are divided into three categories, namely the vote-based category, the statistics-based category, and the criteria-based award.

The vote-based category includes the Golden Ball for the best Emirati player, the Golden Ball for the best foreign player, the Leader award for the best coach, the Golden Boy for the best young Emirati player, Golden Boy award for the best young player (Resident/Born in the UAE), the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper of the year, the fans' player of the year, the goal of the year, and the best Digital sports media platforms.

Meanwhile, the statistics-based category includes the Golden Shoe for the league's top scorer, the Silver Shoe for the top scorer of the U21 league, the Highest Overall Fan Attendance Award, the ADNOC Pro League's Fantasy Manager of the Year, and the Dream Team.

The criteria-based award targets the best professional club of the year. It will be handed to the club that meets the criteria of the club licensing system, quality control, administrative penalties, cooperation, and overall ranking in all competitions except for the Super Cup match.

Hassan Taleb Al-Marri, UAE PL board member and chairman of the technical committee, hoped that this ceremony would achieve its aspired goals to honour the prominent players throughout the last season. Al-Marri explained that the awards represent the best incentive for the players ahead of the new season, set to kick off in early September.

Al-Marri invited all UAE fans to take part in the voting process on the categories designated for them. He added that the UAE Pro League endeavoured to offer all fans the opportunity to participate in the voting process directly.