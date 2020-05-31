UAE Pro League Board Holds its Sixth Meeting of Season

The UAE Pro League board of directors held its third periodic meeting, the sixth of this season through web video conferencing on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by UAE Pro League chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi and attended by vice-chairman Jamal Hamed Al Marri and board members Mohammed Obaid Al Yammahi, Hassan Talib Al Marri, Tareq Ali Al Shabeebi and Jawaher Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi in addition to CEO Waleed Al Hosani and Business Development Director Dr. Khalid Mohammed Abdullah, according to a press release.

The Chairman opened the meeting by greeting attendees on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, and paying tribute to the efforts of the UAE authorities and the nation's first line of defence, fighting Covid-19 and working hard to ensure all citizens and residents in our community are safe and healthy. Al Junaibi also praised the UAE Pro League's work teams for their persistent efforts.

The meeting started with a review of the previous meeting's minutes and a debrief on progress reports.

The board was briefed on the latest updates from the technical committee, including proposed scenarios for the resumption of football activity, with the final proposal awaiting approval after coordinating with the concerned authorities and the UAE Football Association to make the right decision based on the imminent coordination meeting with the AFC, which will be followed by an announcement of the outcomes of these meetings.

The outcomes and recommendations of the earlier technical developmental initiatives workshop organized by the UAEPL and attended by Pro clubs was discussed, with the latest updates on competitions regulations being reviewed as the UAEPL continues its practice of annually updating the regulations in line with the latest legal requirements.

Subsequently, the latest edition of the regulation was approved during the meeting.

The meeting continued with a discussion on the latest updates from commercial and marketing affairs, including a review of past activities and services as well as a preview of upcoming plans and projects.

On a related note, the latest updates from the Media and Broadcast Department including their current and future projects were reviewed.

Additionally, outcomes were discussed from the crisis and risk management work team which commenced its activity with the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic upon the recommendation of the board of directors. Results and conclusions by the work team were reviewed and will culminate in the issuance of a complete guide for crisis management, especially in relation to the resumption of training and matches.