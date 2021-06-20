UAE Pro League Discusses New Season Calendar with Clubs’ CEOs

The UAE Pro League recently discussed with the CEOs of the clubs the proposed calendar for the UAEPL’s competitions in the 2021-2022 season during its fifth periodic meeting.

The meeting comes within a framework of cooperation and coordination with the UAEPL’s partners for its success, as they seek to achieve the targets and goals as per the 2020-2030 strategic plan.

The meeting saw the attendance of Hassan Taleb Al Marri, UAEPL Board Member and Chairman of the Technical Committee, and Waleed Al Hosani, UAEPL CEO, along with representatives of all 14 clubs that will take part in next season’s competitions.

With representatives of the clubs’ technical departments in attendance, the meeting discussed the proposed calendar for the new season, which begins on 19th August, 2021, ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. It took the request of the national team coach and national team’s committee into account and is a product of a set of coordination meetings with the UAE Football Association.

The clubs were requested to send their feedback within 48 hours to the UAE Pro League, which will later discuss it with the UAE Football Association. The UAEPL and clubs agreed that supporting the national team remains a national priority.

The meeting also discussed the clubs’ suggestions and reviewed the preparations for the General Assembly meeting on 27th June, 2021.

In addition, next season’s national licencing report was reviewed, and a detailed explanation of the 2021-2022 licencing cycle was shared with the attendees.

The meeting also witnessed a review of the Capacity Building Programme aimed at developing the skills of administrative staff in the football sector. It focused on the CEOs and heads of human resources modules while previewing the third and fourth modules targeting the marketing and social media heads.

The meeting also recommended the appointment of an external auditor for the current fiscal year, which ends on 30th June, 2021, with the final approval scheduled for the next General Assembly.

After a survey showed high levels of satisfaction with the tax agent’s services, the meeting recommended renewing the current tax agent’s contract for a one-year term, starting 1st July, 2021.

Opening the workshop by welcoming the club representatives and thanking them for their efforts, Al Marri said, "We meet after the conclusion of an outstanding season that proved successful thanks to your efforts in an extraordinary period. The season witnessed strong technical performances and competitive games in all the UAE Pro League competitions, which was reflected on the clubs’ performances in the AFC Champions League." He added, "I congratulate the Emirati football family on the advancement of the national team to the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualification, which is primarily a result of the clubs’ efforts. The hard work was translated into action with the presence of a diverse group of young talent along with a crop of experienced players who all have a bright future ahead." He explained that playing on the international stage remains one of their main goals for Emirati football.

In turn, Al Hosani expressed gratitude to the clubs and their efforts in the past, stressing the significance of the current period as they prepare for the new season while putting the national team’s commitments into consideration.