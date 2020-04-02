UAE Pro League Launches Unique Initiative in Fight Against Covid-19

Amidst all the gloom, the sporting world is rallying together in this fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the UAE Pro League too is doing its bit by rolling out a unique initiative.

The UAE Pro League (UAE PL), the organization that manages the Arabian Gulf League, the country's top flight, among other domestic competitions, has launched 'Skill Donation.'

The 'Skill Donation' is a social responsibility initiative to support 'The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity' dedicated to combat the Covid-19 virus.

The initiative, in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent, is part of the Pro League's efforts to boost collaboration with the various state institutions to limit the impact of the virus on all sectors.

#SkillDonation is a 10-day long football challenge, where fans film videos of them juggling with the ball 10 times and post it on social media, tagging the UAEPL's account, @AGLeague on social media platforms. The UAEPL will contribute a donation for each video posted online.

The UAEPL called on its followers to take part in this humanitarian initiative and contacted the professional clubs to share the challenge with its affiliates and to contribute to the The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity.

UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Naser Al Junaibi emphasised the importance of the UAEPL's participation in social initiatives taking place in the country.

"These initiatives show the humanitarian side of football. It is not just a game, but a noble message. Involving football fans of all ages and nationalities in humanitarian work embodies the spirit of solidarity between the government's initiatives and people's responses to them to achieve their objectives," said Al Junaibi.

The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the UAE authorities for their efforts in limiting the spread of Covid-19, reserving special praise for medical and healthcare workers who are sacrificing their time to provide safety and health to the community.

"We organize this initiative in collaboration with the UAE Red Crescent. It is aimed to emphasize the importance of following the authorities' instructions and staying at home, while maintaining fitness by playing sports and participating in a group effort where the UAE PL donates to The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity," explained Al Junaibi.

"So, it is one initiative that serves multiple purposes in the greater interest of the community. I urge everyone to actively participate in this initiative," he added.