  3. UAE Pro League Suspends Spectator Attendance for Public Safety

UAE Pro League Suspends Spectator Attendance for Public Safety

Published March 5th, 2020 - 04:14 GMT
The UAE Pro League logo (Photo: BNA)
The UAE Pro League logo (Photo: BNA)

The UAE Pro League, the nation's professional football league, announced on Wednesday that it has suspended all spectator attendance to its competitions.

In a statement the League said that it is "coordinating with the relevant authorities in the country regarding the current health situation," and in keeping with the principles of public safety, is applying "preventive and precautionary measures taken by the various entities", Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE Pro League has "decided to suspend fan attendance in all its competitions until further notice, for the safety of the public," the statement concluded.

