UAE Team to Train in Al Ain Ahead of European Tour

The UAE national football team will return on Monday to internal gathering in Al Ain, in preparation for traveling to Serbia for a camp from August 5 to 23.

The camp will be held in preparations for the remaining matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Asian Cup 2023.

The national team will host Malaysia on October 8 and then leave for Jakarta to face the Indonesia on October 13. The team will face Thailand on November 12 and Vietnam on October 17.

National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee held its regular online meeting on last Wednesday headed by Youssef Hussein Al Sahlawi, the second vice-president of the Football Association.

The committee discussed the latest arrangements for the national team's camp in Serbia.

Al Sahlawi said Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, chairman of Transitional Committee of the UAE Football Association, is keen to provide the appropriate environment for national teams to prepare for future assignments after coronavirus pandemic.

Al Sahlawi pointed out that the choice of Serbia as a headquarters for the camp was decided after coordinating with the competent authorities in the country.

Al Sahlawi praised the work by the members of the technical and administrative staff of Al Abyad during the first gathering. He said the meeting has a positive impact and it helped new UAE coach Jorge Luis Pinto to know about the players and their capabilities.

The coach chose 28 players for the camp: Khaled Issa, Ali Khasif, Mohamed Al Shamsi, Khaled Al Senani, Muhammad Barghash, Abdulaziz Heikal, Salem Rashid, Youssef Jaber, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Faris Juma, Muhammad Ahmed, Walid Abbas, Ismail Ahmed, Majed Hassan, Tariq Ahmed, Khamis Ismail, Abdullah Ramadan, Ahmed Berman, Fabio de Lima, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Ali Saleh, Khaled Bawazir, Khalil Ibrahim, Omar Abdel Rahman, Khalfan Mubarak, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tigali, Ahmed Khalil.