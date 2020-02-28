UAE Tour Canceled after Italian Cyclists Have Coronavirus Diagnosed

Sports officials in the Emirates have canceled the final two stages of UAE Tour cycling event after two Italian competitors had coronavirus diagnosed.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced the cancellation late Thursday.

The council also said the decision had been made to ensure the safety of all the cyclists and teams, which it described as a priority.

The Health Ministry said that all participants, organizers and administrators will undergo medical check-ups.

It also said all precautionary measures related to quarantine were taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

The hotel hosting the riders, the Crowne Plaza Abu Dhabi Yas Island, was sealed off on Thursday evening with riders, staff and members of the media not allowed to leave pending their check-ups.

Italian media reported on Twitter the arrival of medical units at the team hotel.

Multiple Tour de France winner Chris Froome tweeted his disappointment at the news, but wished all those affected a "speedy recovery."

The new coronavirus COVID-19 has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide - including dozens in the Middle East - and killed more than 2,800, mostly in China.