UAEFA Extends Suspension of Football

The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) has decided to extend the suspension of all football competitions and related activities in the country, it was confirmed on Sunday.

The FA's coordination working group held a meeting via video conferencing on Sunday and gave their recommendations to the Board of Directors.

And it was decided that all football activities will remain suspended until further notice as a precautionary measure due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The UAE Football Association had followed up with the latest health developments related to the coronavirus pandemic and the efforts made by the authorities to limit the spread," the FA said in a statement.

"After assessing the situation with these entities, the Football Association decided to extend the suspension of football activities in the country as of today and until further notice as a precaution," the statement added.

The Arabian Gulf League, the country's top flight, was suspended on March 15.