UAEFA, FIFA Discuss Joint Cooperation

UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and the FIFA, the international governing body of football, to discuss joint cooperation in regards to events, championships, conferences, workshops and other development projects the UAEFA will organise in partnership with the FIFA.

The discussion took place yesterday when Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the UAEFA, received the FIFA delegation, led by Director of Member Associations Asia and Oceania, Sanjeevan C. Balasingam.

Essam Alsuhaibani, Regional Office Manager at FIFA, and several UAEFA officials attended the meeting.