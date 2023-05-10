UEFA Champions League: AC Milan vs Inter Milan predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - AC Milan host rivals Inter at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

Rafael Leao is a major doubt for the Rossoneri ahead of tonight's encounter.

Match date: Wednesday, May 10

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: San Siro Stadium

AC Milan vs Inter probable lineups

Milan possible XI (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Stafano Pioli

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic; Brahim Diaz, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers; Olivier Giroud.

Inter possible XI (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Romelu Lukaku.