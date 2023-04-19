UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 19th, 2023 - 10:27 GMT
Bayern Munich's French striker Kingsley Coman (C) is unsuccessful with this header during the UEFA Champions League quarter final, first leg football match between Manchester City and Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on April 11, 2023. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich welcome Manchester City to the Allianz Arena for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

Match date: Wednesday, April 19
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City probable lineups

  • Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

  • Man City possible XI (4-3-3)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.

