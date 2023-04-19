UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Bayern Munich welcome Manchester City to the Allianz Arena for the return leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
Match date: Wednesday, April 19
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City probable lineups
- Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs De Ligt, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
- Man City possible XI (4-3-3)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland.
