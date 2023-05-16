UEFA Champions League: Inter vs AC Milan probable lineups, prediction

Inter Milan are set to host their rivals AC Milan at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro) for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday.

The first leg ended with a 2-0 win for the Nerazzurri giving them the advantege ahead of today's match.

Match date: Tuesday, May 16

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan probable lineups

Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Mike Maignan; Davide Calabria, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernandez; Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega; Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers; Olivier Giroud

Prediction

Inter Milan 2-1 AC Milan (Inter win 4-1 on aggregate): The hosts enter the second leg with an important advantage, and are likely to ensure their qualification to the final tonight.