UEFA Champions League Knockout Stages to Kick Off Live and Exclusively on beIN SPORTS

beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports channel beIN SPORTS will broadcast the round of 16 of the most prestigious European football competition in the world, the UEFA Champions League (UCL) live and exclusively across 24 countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Photo: beIN Sports



The knockout stages kick off on Tuesday 15 February in the French capital with the high-profile clash between heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and 13-time UCL winners Real Madrid. PSG with a star-studded line-up in Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and longtime Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe will go head-to-head with Galacticos' Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos. Historically, the two have faced each other in six UCL occasions, with Real Madrid winning three times, PSG winning once and two draws. Also on Tuesday, Sporting CP will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in Portugal. The Citizens will want to continue their good form for a chance to reach their second consecutive UCL final and win the coveted trophy. On Wednesday 16th, RB Salzburg faces German giants FC Bayern Munich as Inter Milan face Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool at the San Siro in Italy. The men from Merseyside cruised passed the UCL group stages but face a tough opponent who is currently second in the Serie A table.

Next up, on Tuesday 22nd, defending UCL champions Chelsea will face LOSC Lille at Stamford Bridge, UK, as Villarreal takes on Juventus in Spain. Having just won the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi, Chelsea look to snatch another victory on their home turf against a young but talented Lille team. Then, on Wednesday 23rd, Atletico Madrid will battle against three-time UCL winners Manchester United as Benfica face four-time UCL winners Ajax in Portugal. The Red Devils will need Cristiano Ronaldo to return to his scoring form as they face a tactical Atletico Madrid side who are difficult to defeat.

Photo: beIN Sports



All UCL matches will be broadcast live and exclusively starting at 23:00 MECCA on beIN SPORTS Premium 1 and beIN 4K with a dedicated Arabic studio, beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH with expert English commentary and beIN SPORTS 1, 2 and 3 FRENCH with dedicated French commentary. Dutch legend Ruud Gullit, former Manchester City player Nigel de Jong, and former Chelsea superstar Marcel Desailly will be amongst the studio guests live from beIN SPORTS in Doha, Qatar.

beIN SPORTS will also broadcast the UEFA Europa League (UEL) playoffs first-leg matches live and exclusively across MENA with a host of exciting matches. On Thursday 17th, FC Barcelona will play host to Napoli as Borussia Dortmund takes on Rangers in Germany. Both matches are set to broadcast from 20:45 MECCA on beIN SPORTS 1 and 2 Premium and beIN SPORTS 1 ENGLISH.



For more information on the UCL and the UEL, please visit the beIN SPORTS TV Guide.