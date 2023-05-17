UEFA Champions League: Man City vs Real Madrid possible lineups, prediction

Title holders Real Madrid travel on Wednesday to meet Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

The first leg ended with a 1-1 tie in Madrid.

Match date: Wednesday, May 17

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Madrid (City win 3-2 on aggregate): The Cityzens are hopeful of reaching the Champions League final for the first time in history and will do what is needed to knock-out the current champions.