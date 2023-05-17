  1. Home
  UEFA Champions League: Man City vs Real Madrid possible lineups, prediction

UEFA Champions League: Man City vs Real Madrid possible lineups, prediction

Published May 17th, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)
Real Madrid's Uruguayan midfielder Federico Valverde applauds at the end of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2023. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

Title holders Real Madrid travel on Wednesday to meet Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

The first leg ended with a 1-1 tie in Madrid.

Match date: Wednesday, May 17
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

  • Madrid possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga; Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Madrid (City win 3-2 on aggregate): The Cityzens are hopeful of reaching the Champions League final for the first time in history and will do what is needed to knock-out the current champions.

Tags:Real MadridManchester CityUEFA Champions League

