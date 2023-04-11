UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - Manchester City host Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.
Match date: Tuesday, April 11
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Etihad Stadium
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich probable lineups
- Man City possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Pep Guardiola
Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland
- Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Thomas Tuchel
Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller
