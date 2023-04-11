UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published April 11th, 2023 - 10:26 GMT
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) and Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker attends a team training session at Manchester City training ground in Manchester, north-west England on April 10, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match against Bayern Munich. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (C) and Manchester City's English defender Kyle Walker attends a team training session at Manchester City training ground in Manchester, north-west England on April 10, 2023, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match against Bayern Munich. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Manchester City host Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash.

Match date: Tuesday, April 11
Kick-off time: 19:00 UTC
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich probable lineups

  • Man City possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

  • Bayern possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Thomas Tuchel

Yann Sommer; Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs De Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich; Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller

