UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs Inter Milan prediction, possible lineups

Manchester City and Inter Milan are set to clash for the UEFA Champions League title on Saturday evening at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Match date: Saturday, June 10

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Ataturk Olympic Stadium

Manchester City vs Inter Milan probable lineups

Man City possible Xl (3-2-4-1)

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji; John Stones, Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Inter possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Simone Inzaghi

Andre Onana; Matteo Darmian, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Prediction

Man City 2-1 Inter Milan: The English champions will be determined on clinching the Champions League title for the first time in history.

They are expected to control play throughout the match and will not underestimate their opponents, whereas Inter will focus on fast counter attacks.

However, Man City are likely to get the win in the end due to their stellar squad led be Guardiola.