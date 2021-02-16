UEFA Champions League Unveils 2021 Final Ball

Europe's top-tier international UEFA Champions League on Monday revealed the official ball for the 2021 final in Istanbul.

"adidas has today unveiled a special anniversary edition of the UEFA Champions League official match ball, the Finale Istanbul 21, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the iconic ‘starball’ design," UEFA said in a statement.

The Finale Istanbul 21, sporting multiple hues on its surface such as grey, black, white, and red, features various designs from the 20 previous Champions League finals including the 2005 final in Istanbul.

UEFA added that the Finale Istanbul 21 will be used on the pitch as of the Champions League last 16 round, set to start Tuesday.

The Champions League starball debuted in 2001 in the 2001 final between Bayern Munich and Valencia in Milan.

Every season the pattern of the starball changes.

The 2021 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium on May 29.

Photo: Will Cornelius; Adidas