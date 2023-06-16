  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Malta vs England prediction, possible lineups

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Malta vs England prediction, possible lineups

Published June 16th, 2023 - 11:03 GMT
England's players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between Italy and England, on March 23, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)
England's players pose for a team photo prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C qualification match between Italy and England, on March 23, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP)

England travel to face Malta at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium on Friday in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Match date: Friday, June 16
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: Ta’ Qali National Stadium 

Malta vs England probable lineups

  • Malta possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Michele Marcolini

Henry Bonello; Zach Muscat, Ferdinando Apap, Steve Borg; Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Matthew Guillaumier, Yannick Yankam, Ryan Camenzuli; Jodi Jones, Kyrian Nwoko

  • England possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Delcan Rice, Jordan Henderson; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

Prediction

Malta 0-3 England: The visitors are likely to grab an easy win due to the considerable difference in quality between the two sides.

Tags:England football teamMalta football teamUEFA Euro 2024

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...