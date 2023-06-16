UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Malta vs England prediction, possible lineups

England travel to face Malta at the Ta’ Qali National Stadium on Friday in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Match date: Friday, June 16

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: Ta’ Qali National Stadium

Malta vs England probable lineups

Malta possible Xl (3-5-2)

Manager: Michele Marcolini

Henry Bonello; Zach Muscat, Ferdinando Apap, Steve Borg; Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech, Matthew Guillaumier, Yannick Yankam, Ryan Camenzuli; Jodi Jones, Kyrian Nwoko

England possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Delcan Rice, Jordan Henderson; Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford

Prediction

Malta 0-3 England: The visitors are likely to grab an easy win due to the considerable difference in quality between the two sides.