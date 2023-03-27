UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Republic of Ireland vs France predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published March 27th, 2023 - 10:09 GMT
France's players pose ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
France's players pose ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

ALBAWABA - France travel to face the Republic of Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, after thrashing the Netherlands in the first round.

Match date: Monday, March 27
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland vs France probable lineups

  • Republic of Ireland possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Stephen Kenny

Gavin Bazunu; John Egan, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Callum O'Dowda; Evan Ferguson, Michael Obafemi

  • France possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Didier Deschamps

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Randal Kolo Muani

