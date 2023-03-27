UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Republic of Ireland vs France predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - France travel to face the Republic of Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, after thrashing the Netherlands in the first round.
Match date: Monday, March 27
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: Aviva Stadium
Republic of Ireland vs France probable lineups
- Republic of Ireland possible Xl (3-5-2)
Head coach: Stephen Kenny
Gavin Bazunu; John Egan, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Callum O'Dowda; Evan Ferguson, Michael Obafemi
- France possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Head coach: Didier Deschamps
Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Randal Kolo Muani
