UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying: Republic of Ireland vs France predicted lineups

ALBAWABA - France travel to face the Republic of Ireland in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier at the Aviva Stadium on Monday, after thrashing the Netherlands in the first round.

Match date: Monday, March 27

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland vs France probable lineups

Republic of Ireland possible Xl (3-5-2)

Head coach: Stephen Kenny

Gavin Bazunu; John Egan, Nathan Collins, Dara O'Shea; Matt Doherty, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Callum O'Dowda; Evan Ferguson, Michael Obafemi

France possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Head coach: Didier Deschamps

Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Kingsley Coman, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Randal Kolo Muani