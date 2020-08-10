UEFA Europa, Champions League Big Action on beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS will continue to broadcast thrilling UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League matches live and exclusively in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with a host of much-anticipated games for viewers and subscribers to witness heavyweights Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain in action competing for the coveted trophy.

A total of seven thrilling UEFA Europa League matches and seven UEFA Champions League matches will be played in just 13 days (10 August to 23 August) – as the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be played in Germany and Portugal respectively and in single-leg fixtures.

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League quarterfinals will be played in Germany and in single leg fixtures.

On Monday (August 11), Italian club Inter Milan will face Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen in the first quarter final match. The game will be played at the Esprit Arena in Dusseldorf. England’s Manchester United take on Copenhagen of Denmark in a heated matchup. The game will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.

On Tuesday (August 11), Shakhtar Donetsk will face FC Basel of Switzerland at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen. On the same day, Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Sevilla in an exciting match-up between the two teams. The game will be played at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg. All UEFA Europa League games will be played at 22:00 Mecca Time.

The 2019/20 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be played in Portugal and will also be single leg fixtures.

On Wednesday (August 12), Italy’s Atalanta take on French giants Paris Saint Germain. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe will be doubtful to feature but Thomas Tuchel’s men are confident that they can overcome Atalanta and qualify for the semi-finals. Atalanta vs. PSG will be played at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz.

On Thursday (August 13), RB Leipzig will take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid. The German side will want to qualify for their first ever UEFA Champions League semi-finals and will push hard to get that win. The game will be played at Sporting Lisbon’s Estadio Jose Alvalade.

On Friday (August 14), the two giants ayern Munich and Barcelona go head to head in a thrilling matchup between Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. The game will be played at Benfica’s Estadio da Luz.

In the final last eight clash of UEFA Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will take on France’s Lyon.

All UEFA Champions League quarterfinal fixtures will be played at 22:00 Mecca Time (GMT +3).