UEFA Europa League: Arsenal vs Sporting CP probable lineups

ALBAWABA - Arsenal welcome Sporting CP to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 clash.
Match date: Thursday, March 16
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium
Arsenal vs Sporting CP predicted lineups
- Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)
Head coach: Mikel Arteta
Matt Turner; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Fabio Vieira, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Emil Smith Rowe
- Sporting Cp possible Xl (3-4-3)
Head coach: Ruben Amorim
Antonio Adan; Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Ricardo Esgaio, Pote, Ugarte, Nuno Santos; Trincao, Paulinho, Marcus Edwards
