UEFA Europa League: Arsenal vs Sporting CP probable lineups

Published March 16th, 2023 - 12:10 GMT
Arsenal's players pose for a team picture before the start of the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on March 9, 2023. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)
Arsenal's players pose for a team picture before the start of the UEFA Europa League last 16 first leg football match between Sporting CP and Arsenal at Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on March 9, 2023. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Arsenal welcome Sporting CP to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 clash.

Match date: Thursday, March 16
Kick-off time: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal vs Sporting CP predicted lineups

  • Arsenal possible Xl (4-3-3)

Head coach: Mikel Arteta

Matt Turner; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney; Fabio Vieira, Jorginho, Granit Xhaka; Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Emil Smith Rowe

  • Sporting Cp possible Xl (3-4-3)

Head coach: Ruben Amorim

Antonio Adan; Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio, Matheus Reis; Ricardo Esgaio, Pote, Ugarte, Nuno Santos; Trincao, Paulinho, Marcus Edwards

