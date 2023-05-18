UEFA Europa League: Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma probable lineups, prediction

AS Roma travel to face Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Thursday evening in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final encounter.
The Giallorossi battled to claim a 1-0 win in the first leg last week in Rome.
Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: BayArena
Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Roma probable lineups
Leverkusen possible Xl (3-4-3)
Manager: Xabi Alonso
Lukas Hradecky; Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie; Jeremie Frimpong, Kerem Demirbay, Exequiel Palacios, Mitchel Bakker; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Amine Adli
Roma possible Xl (3-4-2-1)
Manager: Jose Mourinho
Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Roger Ibanez; Zeki Celik, Nemanja Matic, Edoardo Bove, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Gini Wijnaldum; Tammy Abraham
Prediction
Leverkusen 1-1 Roma (Roma to win 2-1 on aggregate): The two teams will give it their all, but Mourinho's side will do what is needed to advance to the final.