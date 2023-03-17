UEFA Europa League quarter-finals & semi-finals 22-23 draw in full

ALBAWABA - The draw for the UEFA Europa League's quarter-finals and semi-finals was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.
Europa League quarter-final draw
- Manchester United v Sevilla
- Juventus v Sporting CP
- Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise
- Feyenoord v AS Roma
The first legs of quarter-finals will be played on April 13, and the second legs a week later on April 20.
Europa League semi-finals draw
- Manchester United or Sevilla v Juventus or Sporting CP
- Feyenoord or AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise
The semi-final's first leg will be played on May 11, whereas the second leg will take place a week later on May 18.
The final will be held on May 31 at the Puskas Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
