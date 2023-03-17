UEFA Europa League quarter-finals & semi-finals 22-23 draw in full

  1. Home
Published March 17th, 2023 - 12:35 GMT
This photograph shows the UEFA Europa League trophy before the draw for the quarter-final, semi-final and final of the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League football tournament, in Nyon, on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
ALBAWABA - The draw for the UEFA Europa League's quarter-finals and semi-finals was held in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.

Europa League quarter-final draw

  • Manchester United v Sevilla
  • Juventus v Sporting CP
  • Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint-Gilloise
  • Feyenoord v AS Roma

The first legs of quarter-finals will be played on April 13, and the second legs a week later on April 20.

Europa League semi-finals draw

  • Manchester United or Sevilla v Juventus or Sporting CP
  • Feyenoord or AS Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint-Gilloise

The semi-final's first leg will be played on May 11, whereas the second leg will take place a week later on May 18.

The final will be held on May 31 at the Puskas Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

