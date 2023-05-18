UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs Juventus probable lineups, prediction

  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 11:07 GMT
Juventus' Brazilian defender Danilo (Top L) defends against Sevilla's Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri (Top C) going for a goal attempt during the UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg football match between Juventus and Sevilla on May 11, 2023 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Sevilla host Juventus on Thursday at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium for the second leg of their UEFA Europa League semi-final clash.

The two sides had to settle for a draw in the first leg last week.

Match date: Thursday, May 18
Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

Sevilla vs Juventus probable lineups

  • Sevilla possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Jose Luis Mendilibar

Bono; Jesus Navas, Loic Bade, Nemanja Gudelj, Marcos Acuna; Fernando, Ivan Rakitic; Lucas Ocampos, Oliver Torres, Papu Gomez; Youssef En-Nesyri

  • Juve possible Xl (3-5-1-1)

Manager: Massimiliano Allegri

Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic; Angel Di Maria; Dusan Vlahovic

Prediction

Sevilla 2-1 Juve: The Andalusian giants have what it takes to overcome Allegri's side in their quest to reach the final and clinch the Europa League title for the seventh time.

