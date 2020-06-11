UEFA to Hold Key Meeting Next Week

UEFA will determine the fate of its tournaments, including Champions League, in the next week's meeting following a nearly three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The European football governing body said in a statement on Thursday that the executive committee will discuss the future of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League and Europa League, as well as the UEFA EURO 2020 venues and match schedule.

UEFA executives will hold talks via video conference on June 17 and 18.

On the second day, the qualifying draw procedure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Financial Fair Play rules will be discussed.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin will hold an online press conference following next Wednesday's meeting.

All top European football competitions were halted due to virus restrictions across the continent. EURO 2020 got delayed for a year, and will now be held in 2021.