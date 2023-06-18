UEFA Nations League final: Croatia vs Spain prediction, possible lineups

Croatia and Spain lock horns on Sunday evening for the UEFA Nations League final at the De Kuip Stadium.
Match date: Sunday, June 18
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Kuip
Croatia vs Spain probable lineups
Croatia possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Zlatko Dalic
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec
Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)
Manager: Luis de la Fuente
Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Mikel Merino, Rodri; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata
Prediction
Croatia 2-1 Spain: The game will be decided by the slightest of errors, the Croatians will rely on their experience against a Spanish side that enjoys possession.