UEFA Nations League final: Croatia vs Spain prediction, possible lineups

Croatia and Spain lock horns on Sunday evening for the UEFA Nations League final at the De Kuip Stadium.

Match date: Sunday, June 18

Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)

Venue: De Kuip

Croatia vs Spain probable lineups

Croatia possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec

Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Mikel Merino, Rodri; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata

Prediction

Croatia 2-1 Spain: The game will be decided by the slightest of errors, the Croatians will rely on their experience against a Spanish side that enjoys possession.