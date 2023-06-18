  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. UEFA Nations League final: Croatia vs Spain prediction, possible lineups

UEFA Nations League final: Croatia vs Spain prediction, possible lineups

Published June 18th, 2023 - 11:12 GMT
(LtoR) Spain's Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal and Rodri take part in a training session on the eve of the UEFA Nations League Finals between Spain and Croatia at the Varkenoord trainer area of Feyenoord in Rotterdam on June 17, 2023. (Photo by John THYS / AFP)
(LtoR) Spain's Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal and Rodri take part in a training session on the eve of the UEFA Nations League Finals between Spain and Croatia at the Varkenoord trainer area of Feyenoord in Rotterdam on June 17, 2023. (Photo by John THYS / AFP)

Croatia and Spain lock horns on Sunday evening for the UEFA Nations League final at the De Kuip Stadium.

Match date: Sunday, June 18
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Kuip

Croatia vs Spain probable lineups 

  • Croatia possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Ivanusec

  • Spain possible Xl (4-2-3-1)

Manager: Luis de la Fuente

Unai Simon; Dani Carvajal, Robin Le Normand, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Mikel Merino, Rodri; Marco Asensio, Gavi, Yeremy Pino; Alvaro Morata

Prediction

Croatia 2-1 Spain: The game will be decided by the slightest of errors, the Croatians will rely on their experience against a Spanish side that enjoys possession.

Tags:Spain football teamCroatia football teamUEFA Nations League

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...