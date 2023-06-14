UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Croatia prediction, possible lineups

Netherlands and Croatia are set to meet at the Feyenoord Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the UEFA Nations League final.
Match date: Wednesday, June 14
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Kuip (Feyenoord Stadium)
Netherlands vs Croatia probable lineups
Netherlands possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Ronald Koeman
Justin Bijlow; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Sven Botman, Nathan Ake; Marten de Roon, Gini Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong; Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn
Croatia possible Xl (4-3-3)
Manager: Zlatko Dalic
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Martin Erlic, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic
Prediction
The Netherlands 1-2 Croatia: The visitors will rely on their experience to clinch an unexpected win.