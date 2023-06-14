UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Croatia prediction, possible lineups

  1. Home
Published June 14th, 2023 - 11:04 GMT
Netherlands' layers pose prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on March 24, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)
Netherlands and Croatia are set to meet at the Feyenoord Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the UEFA Nations League final.

Match date: Wednesday, June 14
Kick-off time: 18:45 (GMT)
Venue: De Kuip (Feyenoord Stadium)

Netherlands vs Croatia probable lineups

  • Netherlands possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Justin Bijlow; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Sven Botman, Nathan Ake; Marten de Roon, Gini Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong; Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Steven Bergwijn

  • Croatia possible Xl (4-3-3)

Manager: Zlatko Dalic

Dominik Livakovic; Josip Juranovic, Josip Sutalo, Martin Erlic, Borna Sosa; Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

Prediction

The Netherlands 1-2 Croatia: The visitors will rely on their experience to clinch an unexpected win.

Tags:Netherlands football teamCroatia football teamUEFA Nations League

