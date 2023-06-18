UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Italy prediction, probable lineups

  1. Home
Published June 18th, 2023 - 03:00 GMT
Italy's players pose prior to the UEFA Nations League semi final football match between Spain and Italy at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Enschede on June 15, 2023. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)
Italy and the Netherlands are set to meet in the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff on Sunday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.

Match date: Sunday, June 18
Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)
Venue: De Grolsch Veste Stadium

Netherlands vs Italy probable lineups

  • Netherlands possible Xl

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Justin Bijlow; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil Van Dijk, Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia; Marten De Roon, Frenkie De Jong; Steven Bergwijn, Teun Koopmeiners, Xavi Simons; Wout Weghorst

  • Italy possible Xl

Manager: Roberto Mancini 

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matteo Darmian, Rafael Toloi, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori

Prediction

Netherlands 1-2 Italy: The Azzurri will give the home side a run for their money and will eventually get a hard-fought win.

Tags:Italy football teamNetherlands football teamUEFA Nations League

