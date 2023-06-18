UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Italy prediction, probable lineups

Italy and the Netherlands are set to meet in the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff on Sunday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.

Match date: Sunday, June 18

Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)

Venue: De Grolsch Veste Stadium

Netherlands vs Italy probable lineups

Netherlands possible Xl

Manager: Ronald Koeman

Justin Bijlow; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil Van Dijk, Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia; Marten De Roon, Frenkie De Jong; Steven Bergwijn, Teun Koopmeiners, Xavi Simons; Wout Weghorst

Italy possible Xl

Manager: Roberto Mancini

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matteo Darmian, Rafael Toloi, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori

Prediction

Netherlands 1-2 Italy: The Azzurri will give the home side a run for their money and will eventually get a hard-fought win.