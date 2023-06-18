UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs Italy prediction, probable lineups

Italy and the Netherlands are set to meet in the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff on Sunday at the De Grolsch Veste Stadium.
Match date: Sunday, June 18
Kick-off time: 13:00 (GMT)
Venue: De Grolsch Veste Stadium
Netherlands vs Italy probable lineups
- Netherlands possible Xl
Manager: Ronald Koeman
Justin Bijlow; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil Van Dijk, Sven Botman, Tyrell Malacia; Marten De Roon, Frenkie De Jong; Steven Bergwijn, Teun Koopmeiners, Xavi Simons; Wout Weghorst
- Italy possible Xl
Manager: Roberto Mancini
Gianluigi Donnarumma; Matteo Darmian, Rafael Toloi, Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco; Nicolo Barella, Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Nicolo Zaniolo, Mateo Retegui, Giacomo Raspadori
Prediction
Netherlands 1-2 Italy: The Azzurri will give the home side a run for their money and will eventually get a hard-fought win.