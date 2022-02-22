UEFA Pressured to Strip Russia of Hosting Champions League Final

UEFA is holding talks about moving the 2022 Champions League final away from St Petersburg in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

European football’s governing body is set to wait to see the outcome of the knockout stages to determine a suitable replacement.

Russian troops moved to East Ukraine piling up further pressure on UEFA to strip St Petersburg from hosting the Champions League final.

Selecting a new venue could prove to be difficult logistically.

The governing body believes that resorting to a contingency plan has become necessary, although there aren’t yet any concrete suggestions about possible alternatives.

The final is scheduled be held at the Gazprom Arena on May 28.