UEFA Sanction Atletico Madrid for Racism at Man City Champions League Clash

Published April 11th, 2022 - 06:18 GMT
Atletico Madrid's players applaud supporters on the pitch after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 5, 2022. Manchester City won the game 1-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Atletico Madrid's players applaud supporters on the pitch after the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final first leg football match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on April 5, 2022. Manchester City won the game 1-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, UEFA announced on Monday.

European football chiefs said Atletico fans had shown 'discriminatory behavior' during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.

Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.

UEFA have told Atletico they must close a section of at least 5000 seats and place a '#NoToRacism' banner in the gap.

The Spanish champions lost the opener 1-0 on April 5 and host City in Madrid in the second leg on April 13.

afp

Atletico Madrid sanctioned by UEFA (Photo: AFP)
