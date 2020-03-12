UEFA's Senes Erzik Donates Memorabilia to FIFA Museum

Honorary President of Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Senes Erzik donated on Thursday his personal collection of football memorabilia to the FIFA World Football Museum.

"More than 200 objects, including coins, medals, mini-trophies and jerseys, have been handed over to the home of football history in Zurich," FIFA said in a statement.

"This is an important day for me. It was my decision and my explicit wish that the football memorabilia that I have collected over my entire life goes where football heritage belongs," Erzik said.

"Football has given me so much, and I am very happy to give something back."

Born in the city of Giresun in the Black Sea region in Turkey in 1942, Erzik graduated from Bogazici University’s school of business administration and economics. Appointed to the TFF board in 1977, he remained president from 1989 to 1997.

Erzik became a UEFA vice-president in 1994 and a member of the FIFA Executive Committee in 1996.

"It is an honour and a privilege for us to be the repository of Senes Erzik’s private collection," Marco Fazzone, managing director of FIFA World Football Museum said.

"Over the past few months, I have come to know him as an inspiration to the global football community... we are proud to be the stewards of this collection and will ensure that it is protected and accessible."