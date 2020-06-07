UFC Star Conor McGregor Retires Again

UFC star Conor McGregor said Sunday he is retiring -- for the second time in little more than a year -- because he has lost interest in the sport.

He made his announcement on Twitter, saying to fans, "Thank you for the amazing memories. What a ride it has been!"

The Irish fighter, nicknamed "The Notoriousm" previously announced his retirement in March 2019, but returned to fight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in Las Vegas earlier this year. He beat Cerrone on a technical knockout.

But that victory didn't drive him further.

"The game does not excite me, and that's that," McGregor, 31, told ESPN on Sunday morning. "All this waiting around. There's nothing happening. I'm going through opponent options, and there's nothing really there at the minute."

He criticized UFC management for not keeping "the ball rolling," pushing a match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje back to September. He had planned to fight three times this year, the next time July 11 in Las Vegas, but the pandemic forced a postponement.

During the last three months, McGregor has been prominent on social media discussing about the pandemic . He made sizable donations to hospitals in Ireland.

McGregor has been the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC history. As he again leaves the sport, he is rated No. 8 in UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings, No. 4 in the UFC lightweight ratings and No. 15 in the UFC welterweight rankings.