Urawa FC Land in Saudi Arabia in Preparation for AFC Champions League final

Japanese football club Urawa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening at King Khalid Airport in Riyadh in preparation for their AFC Champions League final first leg match against Al-Hilal on Saturday.

Urawa trained on Wednesday at the King Saud University Stadium, where they will be based until Friday.

Urawa and Al-Hilal coaches will hold a press conference on Friday at the Marriott Hotel to talk about their preparations for the final.

Urawa coach Satoshi Otsuki and one of his players will start at 4:15 pm Riyadh time. Al-Hilal coach Razvan Lucescu and one of the players of his team will start at 4:45 pm.

The AFC will hold a technical and coordination meeting for the match on Friday afternoon in the presence of the match observer and the regulatory and security authorities to arrange all matters related to the match inside and outside the stadium.