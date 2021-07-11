US Men's Basketball Team Suffers Shocking Loss to Nigeria Ahead of Olympics

The US men's basketball team suffered a shocking 90-87 loss to Nigeria in Las Vegas just days before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The Nigerian team that is ranked 22nd has several players that ply their trade in the NBA, yet it managed to defeat an opponent consisting of well-known mega stars and global icons.

Nigeria lost to the US by large margins in the past, most notably in the 2012 Olympics in a match that ended 156-73.

The US men's basketball team will face Australia on Monday in Las Vegas.

The 2020 Summer Olympics will take place in Tokyo between the 23rd of July and the 8th of August.